REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Chip Kelly to NFL
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Now, they have lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as well.
Rumors have been swirling about Kelly's future. His name had been connected to multiple NFL teams.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kelly is leaving Ohio State to take on the offensive coordinator job for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator," Schefter posted on X.
Kelly was a huge part of the Buckeyes' success in 2024. His offense was electrifying and he helped lead Ohio State to a national championship win.
He will be joining a Raiders team that badly needs to improve its offense. Perhaps, this will be a big step in the right direction. Las Vegas will now need to add more talent to its roster on the offensive side of the football.
Ryan Day has a lot of work ahead of him. He will need to find a new defensive coordinator, a new offensive coordinator, and a new offensive line coach. Justin Frye also left his role as offensive line coach to head off to the NFL.
It's unfortunate to see both Knowles and Kelly leave. Both of them had brought the kind of approach that the Buckeyes needed. Replacing them will be no easy task.
All of that being said, Day is facing the reality of having to replace both. Hopefully, he can find top-tier replacements for both coaches.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation about who Ohio State could target to replace Kelly. As the Buckeyes try to repeat as champions in 2025, it will be important that they bring in another top-tier offensive mind with the same kind of play style that fit the roster so well.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Named Possible Suitor for Peyton Manning's Son
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Doubles Down on Future
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Almost Landed Micah Parsons, Bijan Robinson
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Favored to Land Five-Star 2026 QB