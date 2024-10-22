Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Offensive Linemen To Miss The Rest Of The Season
The injury bug continues to plague the Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive line, as star tackle Josh Simmons has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 7, according to head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday.
Simmons has been a staple of the team's offensive line this season, allowing zero sacks and two quarterback hurries in 306 snaps in 2024. He was on track to be a first-round caliber player in the 2025 NFL Draft after the impressive improvements he's made from 2023.
Redshirt junior Zen Michalski was Simmons' replacement against the Oregon Ducks. He gave up two quarterback hurries and two pressures in Week 7, according to PFF. But Day stated on Tuesday that he has hope in Michalski to step up.
"Zen will be in there. Hope he'll have a good week of practice this week. I thought he stepped up and did a nice job in the Oregon game. He's a veteran guy who's played a lot of football here in the program. Not as much in games, but goes against really good players everyday in practice."- Ryan Day
The Buckeyes also have redshirt sophomore George Fitzpatrick, who has played a total of 54 snaps in 2024. While Ohio States' roster features depth at most positions, losing a veteran like Simmons on the offensive line is a huge blow for a Buckeyes' squad that is struggling on the offensive line.
Ohio State is set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9 in Columbus at 12:00 PM.