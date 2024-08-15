Ohio State Buckeyes Star Reveals Massive Praise For QB Will Howard
The Ohio State Buckeyes have still not officially announced their starting quarterback for 2024, but just about everyone is assuming it's going to be Will Howard.
Based on how Ohio State's players have been talking, it seems they believe that Howard will be leading them into battle this season, as well.
Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is just the latest member of the team to rave about Howard, and it seems the two are developing an important rapport early on.
"You can feel kind of his fifth-year presence when he steps onto the field," Egbuka told 247 Sports. "He gets in the huddle, takes command of it. Let's everybody know their assignments and what they've got, kind of like a field general out there. He has tremendous confidence in his ability, so that that bleeds out throughout the entire offense and we're able to play fast."
Howard spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State. Last season represented Howard's first full year as a starter, and during that time, he threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. In addition, he rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
Howard's rather tame numbers with the Wildcats in 2023 have given many pause about the signal-caller heading into 2024, but it should also be noted that Kansas State does not possess nearly the same supporting talent as Ohio State will provide for the 22-year-old.
We'll see if Howard and Egbuka can form a lethal connection together this season.
Assuming Howard is under center come Aug. 31, of course.