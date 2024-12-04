Ohio State Buckeyes QB Tavien St. Clair Reveals Two-Word Message
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially secured a signature from five-star 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair. He officially signed his letter of intent to play football at Ohio State and gives the program a potential long-term quarterback of the future.
Hailing from Bellefontaine, Ohio, St. Clair has the talent and potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football if he reaches his ceiling.
On3 has St. Clair ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 3 player in the nation. He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio.
Landing St. Clair will set up a very intriguing situation to watch for the Buckeyes next season. Julian Sayin, another five-star quarterback who is currently on the roster, will have some competition.
There is a chance that Ohio State could go out and try to bring in a veteran quarterback while they develop Sayin and St. Clair more, but the Buckeyes are in a great place with these two guys.
Following his final decision to play football at Ohio State, St. Clair sent out a brief and bold two-word message to the fans. An epic hype video was also attached with the post.
"I'm coming."
It will be interesting to see what St. Clair is able to accomplish during his time with the Buckeyes. He has superstar potential and he has the drive and work ethic to become something special.
Ryan Day and company should feel very good about this addition.
After losing their fourth straight game to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines last week, Ohio State is trying to build more talent to get back on top. They're still a national championship contender, but they need to get better.
St. Clair offers them a huge opportunity to improve at quarterback and fans should start getting very excited to wach him play.