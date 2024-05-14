Ohio State Buckeyes Trending for Four-Star RB Isaiah West?
The Ohio State Buckeyes currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, per the On3 team recruiting rankings.
And that class might be getting better very soon.
According to On3 national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, PA) four-star running back Isaiah West - who recently re-opened his recruitment - is trending toward committing to the Buckeyes.
The news comes shortly after West took a visit to Columbus over the weekend, prompting Wiltfong to enter a Recruitng Prediction Machine Pick for West to Ohio State.
““It was great,” West said told On3 of his visit to Columbus. “We all had an amazing time."
West is set to take an official visit to Columbus from June 14-16 as well, and is set to do the same to Kentucky the weekend before.
And for West, the tradition and excellence at Ohio State might be the difference maker in his final decision.
"First and foremost just the tradition at Ohio State," West said. "You see why they’re one of the best in college football. “There is a constant strive for excellence. There is a winner and loser and they pride themselves in that. There is a brotherhood there. It really reminded me of the place I’m at right now.”
West sees himself as a great fit with new Ohio State running back coach Carlos Locklyn, and new defensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“Coach Lock I think is an amazing coach,” West said. “With the new offensive coordinator, Coach Chip Kelly is a wizard when it comes to offensive scheme. I’m excited and I think I can fit very well into that.”
As it stands, 247 Sports is the lone recruiting outlet that has West as a four-star recruit, ranking him the No. 205 player nationally, No. 11 running back and No. six player in Pennsylvania. On3, ESPN and Rivals.com all have West as a three-star recruit.
Last year as a junior, West had 861 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns, helping to lead St. Joeseph's to a 6A state title.