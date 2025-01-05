Ohio State Star Delivers Strong Message to Referees
Are the Ohio State Buckeyes really getting the short end of the stick when it comes to officiating?
Star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams seems to think so.
While speaking to reporters ahead of Ohio State's Cotton Bowl matchup with the Texas Longhorns, Williams bemoaned the lack of holding penalties throughout the season.
“I think our whole D-line gets held every game,” Williams said. “I don’t know what the refs are saying or what’s going on with that. But you turn on the tape and really look at it, we’re held almost every play.”
Williams may have a point.
The Buckeyes rank just 134th in the nation in opponent penalties per game, as their foes are only being flagged 3.6 times per contest. It seems to be a Big Ten thing, as many of the other teams in the conference are suffering the same fate.
Regardless, Williams is clearly peeved by it.
“We can be actors, but we don’t really teach nothing like that,” added Williams “I don’t know if it’s ‘cause we’re Ohio State they’re letting things go or what it is, but it’s been pretty bad. I know y’all see it, too. It’s every play, almost every game.”
Williams is widely regarded as one of the best interior defensive line prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and has registered 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
And while he may be frustrated by the referees, he understands that the Buckeyes cannot allow that to affect their mission.
"We've just got to keep executing like we know we can and then see how it plays out," he said.
Ohio State will face Texas with a berth in the National Championship Game on the line this Friday.