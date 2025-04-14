Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Urban Meyer Makes Major 2025 Prediction For Michigan
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about the Michigan Wolverines. As head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018, he coached against the Wolverines seven times with a perfect 7-0 record to his name.
That's ownership of the most-heated rivalry in sports that, unfortunately, current head coach Ryan Day can't claim. Day is just 1-4 against Michigan and he's riding a tough losing streak against the Wolverines.
Day and the Buckeyes are entering the 2025 season as the defending College Football Playoff National Champions, though, so they have that going for them. Michigan won it all in 2023 but then went just 8-3 with a bowl game win against Alabama in 2024 in head coach Sherrone Moore's first season on the job.
Expectations are always high at Michigan, especially after that perfect (but questionable and potentially dubious) 2023 season, but it's worth noting that Meyer — now a college football analyst for FOX — doesn't see the Wolverines in the championship picture in 2025. He does see a one-game improvement for Michigan, though. Notably, the over/under for Michigan is 8.5 wins.
“I think they’re [an] eight- or nine-win team,” Meyer recently said on The Triple Option podcast. “Vegas is right looking at that schedule. I’m gonna go nine wins. I’m gonna say that they’re going to play good defense and let the quarterback develop.”
Everything depends on quarterback play in the current game and the Wolverines think they have a good one in true freshman Bryce Underwood. He's the likely starter in Ann Arbor after coming in ranked as a 5-star recruit and the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class.
The Wolverines don't have the easiest of schedules, though. Known for their "cupcake" falls, they play Oklahoma in Week 2, at Nebraska in Week 4 and at USC in Week 6.
They do play Ohio State in Ann Arbor this season, and as always, that game determines a bunch for both programs. Meyer was asked if he thinks Michigan fans would consider an eight-or-nine-win season a success in 2025, and not surprisingly, it would come down to the OSU game.
“If they get a dub there, yeah. If not, no,” Meyer said