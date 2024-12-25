Former Ohio State Buckeyes HC Drops Bold College Football Playoff Take
The Ohio State Buckeyes' fan base still loves former head coach Urban Meyer. While he is comfortable in his broadcasting job and has been very clear that he does not have interest in returning to the sidelines, his voice is still very well respected.
All year long, Meyer has talked about Ohio State and the rest of the college football world.
Once again, following the first round of the College Football Playoff, Meyer spoke out with a very bold take. He thinks that the College Football Playoff will change in the future following this season.
Basically, he thinks that the selection committee will need to see teams play good competition in order to get in.
“I think the reality is that there are two things that I witnessed. No. 1 is the College Football Playoff, I think, is forever changed now. And that means if you don’t play anyone you’re not going to get in," Meyer said.
A great example of why that change would be made is the Indiana Hoosiers. They were put into the playoff over teams like Alabama , Miami, and Ole Miss. However, Indiana had not played anyone good all season long outside of the Buckeyes and that is a game that they suffered a blowout loss.
While the Hoosiers went 11-1 in the regular season, they clearly did not belong in the playoff. They were absolutely dismantled by Notre Dame.
Moving forward, the selection committee will likely focus on making sure the best teams, not the best records, make it into the playoff field.
Honestly, that needs to be a change that is made. Seeing teams get blown out and dismantled in the playoff is not a good look for college football.
Of course, either way someone is going to be angry. They will never be able to get it perfect.
That being said, the most talented teams deserve to get into the playoff. Hopefully, the NCAA does it better next time around.