Ohio State Buckeyes Well Represented On Prestigious List
The Ohio State Buckeyes were well represented on this year's Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, as 18 upperclassmen made the highly-coveted list.
Nine out of the 11 projected starters on the defense made the watch list, including the entire front four. JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have been recognized as top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, while Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton could gain traction this season.
Looking at the secondary-unit players, Denzel Burke and Davidson Igbinosun have been stellar for the past couple of seasons with Buckeyes.
On the offensive side of the ball, newly-transferred quarterback Will Howard was named as a player to watch. The former Kansas State Wildcat is joined alongside some of the best weapons on Ohio State. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treyvon Henderson notched spots the list, while wide receiver Emeka Egbuka joins the rest of the offense.
Despite the recent criticism of the Buckeyes' offensive line, three out of the five projected starters were recognized as players to watch heading into this season. Donovan Jackson has been making noise this offseason as an interior lineman that could be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is a college post-season All-Star game where upperclassmen can display their abilities to NFL personnel. Defensive back Josh Proctor and defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. represented the Buckeyes in the 2024 Senior Bowl.
This year's Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 1 in Mobile, AL at the University of South Alabama.