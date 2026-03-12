Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Reveals Element of His Game That Needs Improvement

Julian Sayin finished fourth in Heisman voting during his first season as the starting quarterback at Ohio State.

But heading into his third season of college football, Sayin understands there’s still room to grow and help the Buckeyes.

At Ohio State’s second spring football practice, Sayin was asked to name one or two things he wants to improve this offseason.

“Cleaner feet in the pocket, taking off when we need it on third down,” Sayin replied. “There’s been a lot of things and it’s been encouraging to chase those.”

Sayin’s limited rushing ability

During his sophomore year, Sayin wasn’t a threat with his legs at all.

Because sacks count against rushing yards in college football, Sayin finished last season with 42 rushing attempts for -44 yards.

However, he was only sacked 16 times last year.

There’s plenty of room for improvement when it comes to Sayin moving the chains with his legs. He completed 77 percent of his passes for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns compared to only eight interceptions. Clearly, he’s one of the game’s most gifted passers.

But adding an element of escapability to his game will help Sayin’s NFL Draft stock while layering in a new wrinkle to what Ohio State can accomplish offensively. The Buckeyes will be returning running back Bo Jackson for his sophomore season, but if Sayin can escape the pocket, Ohio State will be even more dangerous offensively.

To make a comparison, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was sacked 25 times during his lone year with the Hoosiers.

But he had 90 rushing attempts and averaged 17.3 yards per carry. He threw 41 touchdowns, but adding another seven touchdowns with his legs allowed him to win the Heisman and National Championship.

If Sayin adds some escapability to his game, new offensive state offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and head coach Ryan Day will be able to have a more balanced offense. Last season, it felt like Sayin needed to push the football down the field to the talented receiving tandem of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Tate is going to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, leaving Smith with a few inexperienced receivers. Sayin being able to move the chains with his legs will take some pressure off of Smith and Day to adapt a new offense.

Spring practice is in full swing for the Buckeyes, and Sayin is motivated to improve his game for what’s expected to be his last season at Ohio State.