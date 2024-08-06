Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Details Difference from Kansas State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to head into the 2024 college football season with Will Howard as their starting quarterback.
After deciding to transfer from Kansas State to Ohio State this offseason, Howard is facing an immense amount of pressure. He is expected to lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship.
Obviously, making the jump from Kansas State to Ohio State is a big leap up. Howard has never faced the kind of expectations that fans are anticipating from him.
On Tuesday, Howard spoke out and detailed the differences between playing for a smaller school like Kansas State and a team with National Championship goals like the Buckeyes.
"Everything is heightened here. You know, I think you feel the eyes a little bit and the one thing I would say is that I don't feel like I have to be a hero here. I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions. And at the end of the day, I don't have to go out there and do anything super human. You know, I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me. In going through camp and through spring ball, going against the defense every single day is a blessing man."
He continued on talking about facing the Ohio State defensive unit and how he knows he's going to see that from other teams during the season.
"We're going to play some really good defenses. But like, I think we're playing, you know, one of, if not the best defense in the country every single day. And that's just making me and us better. And, you know, for me, it's just elevating my game. And I love the competition. And we all do."
Those quotes were brought to us by our own Brendan Gulick, who was live during the press time after Tuesday's practice.
Howard is certainly facing one of the best defenses in the country. That is a big part of the reason that Ohio State is expected to be a top-notch National Championship contender.
He's also 100 percent right that the Buckeyes do not need him to be a hero. They need him to make the right throws, take care of the football, and put his playmakers in the best positions to make plays.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season starts off for Howard. Hopefully, he'll be able to live up to the hype and overcome the pressure. He's saying all of the right things right now.