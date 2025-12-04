Ohio State falls in latest recruiting rankings after Chris Henry Jr. debacle

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has been verbally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July 2023. While programs tend to have some sort of protocol or time to prepare for an important coaching exit, recruits just coming out of high school might not.

Chris Henry Jr. had been recruited by Brian Hartline since he was about 16-years-old. As an athlete in his senior year of high school, he may not be dialed into the coaching rumors and whether or not a coach is staying or leaving to another program.

The news of former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline leaving Ohio State to become head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls broke Wednesday. News of Henry's updated decision broke soon after.

The 6-foot-6 receiver is weighing his options and holding off on signing his letter of intent due to the coaching changes. Ohio State looks to prove to the recruits still committed to the program that they're the premiere college football program in the world when they face Indiana in the BIG10 championship this Saturday December 6.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline laughs after hearing jeers as he walks onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State drops two spots

ESPN published an updated set of recruiting class rankings after signing day. The Chris Henry Jr. uncertainty has dropped Ohio State from the previous rankings just two days ago. The Buckeyes fell from No. 7 to No. 9 in the latest rankings. The list ranked 70 of the country's top recruiting classes.

An offense with Chris Henry Jr. on it is an explosive one. There's no better way to use the 6-foot-6 frame and ridiculous athleticism of Henry Jr. than to do it in a way as massive as he is.

"Five-star receiver Henry, whose father, the late Chris Henry, was a star receiver for West Virginia and the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry Jr. stands 6-6 and has a combination of length and quickness rarely seen from high school receivers." ESPN's Craig Haubert

Ohio State stays loaded defensively

The Buckeyes are currently the top-ranked defense in the country behind former NFL head coach and current defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Head coach Ryan Day has made it a priority to keep the future of Patricia's defense strong despite being an offensively-minded head coach.

"The team has added multiple SC Next 300 prospects and assembled a large, deep class. Among key four-star commits is Blaine Bradford out of Louisiana and linebacker Simeon Caldwell out of Florida. C.J. Sanna is a prospect we like on tape; he is a big, physical linebacker with excellent range and is a bit of an underrated pickup for this talented class." ESPN's Craig Haubert

A trio of four-star athletes headlined the defensive side of Ohio State's recruiting class. Safety Blaine Bradford, linebacker Simeon Caldwell, and linebacker C.J. Sanna are all signed to the Buckeyes. Sanna being the only of the three from the state of Ohio.

Another Ohio native is joining C.J. Sanna in his position unit. Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson at 6-foot-3 and 222lbs. is headed to the Buckeyes as well.

Protecting Julian Sayan

Ohio State starting quarterback Julian Sayan is a sophomore and is not eligible for the NFL Draft until after next season. He'll want to have another strong unit of offensive linemen in front of him for the first season he's eligible to go to the league.

"In-state offensive tackle Maxwell Riley is impressive changing direction and finishes plays with the type of nastiness that will endear him to fans in Columbus." ESPN's Craig Haubert.

Ryan Day has also secured commitment from Akron, Ohio native Sam Greer. He's an offensive tackle standing at 6-foot-7 and 315lbs. Greer has been committed to the Buckeyes since March of this year.