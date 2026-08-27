Ohio State Football Stock Up, Stock Down: Kenyatta Jackson Emerging as a Leader

The Ohio State Buckeyes are poised to build a contender for the 2026 National Championship. Rated No.1 in coaches’ polls before the season starts, head coach Ryan Day and his coordinators have a herculean task ahead.

Building a competitive roster starts at training camp, where players will battle it out for starting and backup positions in the No. 1 school in the country.

After what we’ve seen with nearly three weeks of Ohio State football training camp completed, whose stock is rising in the locker room?

Stock Rising: Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Jackson began his career as a Buckeye in 2022, a true freshman wearing #97, harkening back to Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, and Cameron Heyward.

Though the number on his back suggested great ambition and determination for success, he would struggle his freshman season at Ohio State. Playing only three games and adding two solo tackles to his resume, it wasn’t a given that he’d be where he is today. He had to work hard to get where he is now as a Buckeye.

His humility and tenacity to improve his game showed season to season, where he broke out in 2025 filling the gap left by Jack Sawyer.

“If God blesses me to be a first-rounder, then he blesses me to be a first-rounder. But I'm just trying to get better,” Jackson said. “I’m just trying to get better each and every day.” Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

After 45 career games as a Buckeye- 53 combined tackles, 17 for loss, one National Championship- he’s ascending the ranks.

Veteran Leader

On Aug. 22nd, 2026, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes announced seven team captains, including Jackson Jr. The defensive end will join linebacker Payton Pierce and safety Jayden McCLain as a leader.

Why is his stock rising now?

Jackson not only has been an integral part of past Buckeyes teams, but looking forward to 2026-27, he’s cemented himself into a role only a few players can claim: as a captain.

The fifth-year senior finished second on the team in tackles for a loss in 2025-26 with 11 and 6.5 sacks.

His play earned him Big Ten Honors in 2025, and while Jackson Jr’s stock hasn’t been waning, it’s surging prior to the start of the football season.

Stock Down: Tavien St. Clair

Tavien St. Clair was expected to secure the backup QB role heading into training camp. But given the tenacity of Luke Fahey, who lost his blackstripe early and has begun to challenge the former five-star recruit for the position.

Fahey is a true freshman who hasn’t received as many reps as St. Clair has, but has worked efficiently to push Day to consider him for the position.

For St. Clair, a five-star recruit losing an important role so early in his career as a Buckeye shows his stock has taken a tumble.