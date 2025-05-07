Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Reveals Shocking Take on Michigan Scandals
Urban Meyer grew up an Ohio State Buckeyes fan in Toledo and went onto coach the team for seven years — including a National Championship.
So, what does Meyer feel about the Buckeyes' biggest rival being involved in a sign-stealing scandal?
Meyer shared his strong opinion on the subject during a recent episode of The Triple Option.
"If you lie as a college football coach to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you're done," Meyer said.
On Monday, it was reported that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore would be suspended for two games during the 2025 season. It will be a self-imposed punishment by the university for Moore's involvement in the sign-stealing scandal with Conor Stalions. The suspension will take place in Weeks 3 and 4 as Michigan takes on Central Michigan and Nebraska.
Meyer and co-host Rob Stone discussed pressing issues in college football in this recent episode. When the topic of Michigan's scandal came up, Meyer believes that punishments have not been strong enough — and not just for the Wolverines.
"When they got you and they say 'did you do this,' and they refuse to cooperate or they lie, you're finished coaching in Division I college football or basketball or whatever sport," Meyer said.
Over the years, the NCAA has vacated wins from programs as a punishment for different violations. In some extreme cases, National Championship were even taken away. According to Meyer, this is not the way to go.
"Vacate what wins?," Meyer said. "Seven years ago, six years ago, four years ago. You know, that has no impact. That's the risk reward. You can vacate all the wins you want."
Ultimately, Meyer believes that termination of the head coach involved would send the strongest message and be the biggest step to solving the problem.
"The risk now is too high and I don't think you ever see this kind of stuff again," Meyer said.