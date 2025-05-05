Ohio State Buckeyes Arch-Rival Michigan Reportedly Suspending HC Sherrone Moore
The Ohio State Buckeye's biggest rival just took a major hit.
According to ESPN's Dan Wetzel, Michigan is expected to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for two games during the 2025 season. This will be a self-imposed punishment by the university for Moore's involvement in the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing case.
Wetzel is reporting that the suspension will be for the Week 3 and Week 4 opponents for Michigan — Central Michigan and Nebraska. The Wolverines will begin the season with New Mexico and Oklahoma with Moore on the sideline.
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension at the beginning of the 2023 season. Unlike Harbaugh, Moore will not be able to participate in practices during game weeks. This will be the second time Moore serves a self-imposed suspension. The first came in the 2023 opener when he missed the game against East Carolina linked to a different NCAA case.
Moore was the Wolverine offensive coordinator in 2023 when this case involving Stalions first came to light. He was accused of leading an advanced scouting operation where he would have people attend games and film the sidelines where coaches were sending out play signals. Michigan was cited for 11 violations in an August 2024 Notice of Allegations, with six being deemed Level I.
Moore's involvement in the case stems back to the coach allegedly deleting 52 text messages with Stalions. These messages were from October 2023.
Ohio State is scheduled to take on Michigan on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes, who will enter the season as the reigning National Champions, have lost the last four meetings against Michigan.