Ohio State legends explain path for how Julian Sayin can win the Heisman
The 2025 race for the Heisman Trophy saw a huge shift over the weekend as No. 1 Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-14.
Now, leading the charge to hoist the Heisman Trophy in New York is Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Behind the sophomore quarterback is a fleet of Buckeyes fans and the #WeSayinHeisman. Among those rooting for Sayin is former Ohio State linebacker and strength coach Anthony Schlegel, who detailed the path for Sayin to secure the Buckeyes’ first Heisman since 2006.
“Stay consistent, but you’ll be able to make your case in those last two games of the season,” Anthony Schlegel said while discussing what Sayin must do to continue his popularity at the top of the Heisman debate.
The final pair of games Schlegel refers to is home against Rutgers and away inside the “Big House” versus No. 21 Michigan. The Buckeyes are heavily favored in both matchups.
Before Schlegel made his statement, fellow linebacker and former Buckeye teammate Bobby Carpenter put his straightforward two cents in.
“Unless he melts down, he’s gonna be in New York,” Carpenter said.
A meltdown seems unlikely for Sayin, as on top of the aforementioned final two games, Ohio State’s next two are against programs the Buckeye quarterback could use to further his case.
Saturday, Ohio State will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers who sit uncomfortably at the bottom of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are currently allowing 239 passing yards a game and a 61.7 average completion percentage, a recipe for Sayin to put up another high accuracy, 300+ yard game.
The following week, a UCLA Bruins team who has seen a resurgence as of late beginning with their win over the previous No. 7 Nittany Lions, come to Columbus. The Bruins’ defense isn’t anything to write home about, and after their three-game winning streak was put to rest, brought to them after a 56-6 loss against No. 2 Indiana, Sayin and the Buckeyes should have no problem cruising to a victory.
Against Penn State, Sayin threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns after completing 87 percent of his passes. This incredible accuracy of Sayin is what has led him to become the top player for the Heisman conversation, accuracy that is shaping up to become record-breaking.
Through the first seven games of the season, Sayin has completed over 80 percent of his passes, a new record, previously held by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who set the bar at 79.4 percent. If Sayin continues this never-before-seen efficiency, he surpass former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s record for highest single-season completion percentage. In 2023, Nix finished the season completing 77.4 percent of his throws.
As many have said after their victory against Penn State, the sophomore quarterback has a straight shot to New York to become a Heisman finalist, and if he keeps up his historic stat line, expect the Heisman Trophy back in Columbus.