How Ohio State survived potential trap game against rival Penn State
A rivalry game for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they battled a wounded and desperate Penn State team. With no starting quarterback in Drew Allar, and a recently fired head coach, Penn State was going to play like a team with nothing to lose.
Everything pointed to a clear trap game for Ohio State. If they underestimated their opponent, it would be a disaster. In the first half, it was just that. The Buckeyes made several costly mistakes, and took just a 17-14 lead into the break.
It wasn’t until the team came together for an explosive and dominant second half, finishing off Penn State with a 38-14 victory, moving Ohio State to 8-0.
Penn State came into the game hesitant to throw the ball downfield with Ethan Grunkemeyer making his second career start. That forced the offense to run the ball heavy with Kaytron Allen, to limited success against Ohio State’s elite front seven.
The great play from the defense early in the fourth quarter allowed the Buckeyes offense to jump out to a quick lead. On the game's first drive, Jeremiah Smith was left in single coverage a lot. Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes offense took advantage, hitting him three times for 42 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass on an RPO design, hitting Smith up the seam.
The kicker Jake Fielding also hit a 22-yard field goal, making it a two possession game to start the second quarter.
The Nittany Lions responded on their next drive though, using a solid balance of runs and passes on a 15-play drive. Nicholas Singleton finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown run, the first time this season Ohio State gave up a touchdown in the first half.
Sayin continued to look like the best quarterback in college football as Ohio State cushioned their lead with just under four minutes left in the half. Sayin showed off some mobility, breaking out of a sack on a third down, and scrambling for a first down.
He followed it up with a 45-yard dime to Carnell Tate, who keeps raising his draft stock with big plays like that, scoring a touchdown with a defender draped all over him.
Disaster then struck for the Buckeyes. After getting a stop against the Penn State offense, it looked like Ohio State would get a two-minute drill.
CJ Donaldson took the opening carry of the drive, but had it ripped out by Dani Dennis-Sutton. Chaz Coleman then recovered it for the Nittany Lions, setting the offense up in the redzone.
Allen would punch in a 1-yard touchdown run, making it a 17-14 game by halftime.
It didn’t take long in the second half for Ohio State to reclaim a two-possession lead. Tate hauled in a 57-yard pass, his second big play of the day. Donaldson then made up for his earlier mistake, punching in a 1-yard touchdown.
From then on, it was all Buckeyes as they ran away with it. Kenyatta Jackson and Arvell Reese helped ignite the defense, with each having a sack.
Then Jeremiah Smith showed why he’s regarded as the top receiver in college football. He hauled in a 57-yard pass in triple coverage, setting up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bennett Christian.
Smith would also catch his second touchdown of the day, hauling in a ball that got deflected high into the air with one hand while in tight coverage.
Add in a pick by Caleb Downs late in the game to prevent a garbage time touchdown, and the Buckeyes remained undefeated with a 38-14 win.
Sayin finished the game 20/23 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Tate caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Smith had six catches for 123 yards and two scores. Bo Jackson carried the ball 13 times on the ground for 105 yards, including a 51-yard run.
Defensively, Jackson had two sacks and Reese had 12 total tackles. The unit held Penn State to just 200 total yards of offense, and didn’t allow a score in the second half.
Ohio State will be back in action against a struggling Purdue Boilermakers team.