The Ohio State Buckeyes have already secured one hard commitment for their 2027 recruiting class from a 5-star prospect -- edge rusher DJ Jacobs -- and a second one could be in the works.

As they're looking tack on a few more blue chip prospects, some help might be arriving fairly soon on the offensive side of the ball.

On May 29th, the Buckeyes are set to receive 5-star running back David Gabriel-Georges on an official visit.

The 6-foot 205 pounder from Chattanooga is considered the nation’s No. 2 running back, and the top recruit out of Tennessee.

Originally hailing from Québec, Canada, he was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 campaign. He’s the first ever Canadian-born player to achieve this award, and only the fourth non-senior, after Riley Dodge, Kyler Murray and J.T. Daniels.

Last year, he led the Baylor School Red Raiders to an undefeated 12-0 mark and a Division II Class AAA state title, rushing for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns, including 431 yards and seven touchdowns against rival McAllie in state semis.

Who’s in the running for RB David Gabriel-Georges?

Ohio State is considered the front-runner for Gabriel-Georges, with Buckeyes’ running backs coach Carlos Locklyn heading his recruitment. Gabriel-Georges has already been to Columbus on unofficial visits, but an official one will take place on May 29th.



“No program has done a better job of building authentic meaningful relationships with David Gabriel-Georges and his family than Carlos Locklyn and Ohio State,” said Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong. “He’s taken a couple of trips up to Canada to see his family. He’s been down to see Gabriel-Georges practice. They’ve had him out to Columbus. The dialogue remains steady.”

“...Ohio State has everything he’s looking for.”

The biggest challengers for Gabriel-Georges would be the in-state Volunteers, followed by Ole Miss and Georgia.

Tennessee is scheduled to have him on an official visit on June 5th, while the Rebels will have him on June 12th and Bulldogs on June 19th.

What can David Gabriel-Georges offer the Buckeyes?

A powerful an explosive runner, Gabriel-Georges can get the tough yards on the inside but also break away on the outside, according to OnSI’s James Parks, who also highlights his willingness to block in the backfield.

The Buckeyes are no strangers at featuring true freshmen carrying the load in the backfield, and that should be enough to entice Gabriel-George into coming to Columbus. Plus, the Buckeye’s recent history in the NFL Draft should also bode well for the school’s chances at securing his commitment.