Ohio State Still Chasing Several Elite Uncommitted Recruits in 2027 Cycle

Depending on which recruiting service you look at, Ohio State currently sits somewhere between fifth and ninth nationally in the 2027 team recruiting rankings.

That is solid ground this early in the cycle, but Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are still nowhere close to being finished.

Several elite prospects both from Ohio and nationally remain uncommitted, giving Ohio State opportunities to continue building what could eventually become one of the nation’s premier recruiting classes. And as summer visits begin taking shape, the Buckeyes continue positioning themselves in some major recruiting battles.

Who are the big names to watch for the Buckeyes?

One of the biggest names left on Ohio State’s board is five-star cornerback John Meredith III out of Fort Worth, Texas. Meredith is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for the 2027 class and is scheduled to visit Ohio State on June 19th.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back already holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State and several other national powers, making this one of the more high-profile recruitments in the country.

The Buckeyes’ recent success developing NFL defensive backs continues giving OSU credibility in recruitments like this. The program is no longer recruiting strictly regionally. Ohio State regularly battles SEC powers for elite national talent, and Meredith is another example of that shift.

Back in Ohio, Massillon Washington linebacker Brayton Feister remains one of the more intriguing uncommitted prospects still available. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Feister already has the size college programs covet at linebacker and continues the long tradition of high-level talent coming through Massillon Washington.

Feister's Massillon Washington teammate Deontay Malone is another name Ohio State fans should continue monitoring closely. The 6-foot athlete has been a force on offense, defense and special teams.

The Buckeyes have long valued athletic versatility, especially from players coming out of powerhouse Ohio high school programs with proven track records.

Along the offensive line, Cincinnati Moeller high school tackle Kalel Johnson could become part of one of the more important in-state recruiting battles moving forward. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman already has the frame and skill set that any major program would covet.

Tight end Jordan Karhoff out of Columbus St. Francis DeSales also remains firmly on the radar. Ohio State has increased the importance of the tight end position within the offense over the last several seasons, making top in-state talent at the position even more valuable.

With summer visits fast approaching, the next six weeks will ultimately determine what this recruiting class becomes. But Ohio State has already positioned itself well with several major uncommitted targets early in the 2027 cycle.