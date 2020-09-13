SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

ON THIS DAY: Buckeyes Escape Triple-Overtime Thriller vs. NC State in 2003

Tyler Stephen

On the heels of a 2002 national title, Ohio State rode a 16-game winning streak into its home contest vs. North Carolina State on Sept. 13, 2003. Having struggled mightily the previous week (winning 16-13 against a San Diego State team that finished the 2003 season 4-9 overall, it was clear the Buckeyes were still searching for their championship form.

On the hot/late summer day, Jim Tressel and company seemed to be righting the early-season struggles against the underdog Wolfpack by jumping out to a two-score lead in the first quarter. The period featured touchdowns from Michael Jenkins and Lydell Ross to build a 14-0 cushion in front of a home crowd anxious for a stress-free game after agonizing against the Aztecs.

Unfortunately for the Scarlet and Gray faithful, former Bobby Bowden assistant and head coach of NC State, Chuck Amato, had different plans. A late first-half score put the Wolfpack on the board as they headed into the break trailing 14-7. However, the home favorites seized back momentum quickly in the second half as they stretched the lead to 24-7 after a Craig Krenzel six-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Nick Mangold vs. NC State
Sporting News Archive via Getty Images

Looking like the talent-heavy Buckeyes were finally on their way to a comfortable home victory, future NFL standout Philip Rivers orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback that nearly delivered a shocker for the ages.

Scoring three times in the final nine minutes of regulation, Rivers' touchdown pass to T.J. Williams with less than a minute left forced overtime in front of 104,890 bewildered Buckeye fans.

The Horseshoe certainly got the price of admission with the first overtime contest in stadium history, as the two teams ultimately headed to a dramatic third OT session. With the nation’s longest winning streak and home credibility on the line, Krenzel found Michael Jenkins with a seven-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-Goal. After a failed two-point conversion, Ohio State clung to a 44-38 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Buckeye defense stood tall and sealed the historic victory by stuffing star Wolpack running back T.A. McLendon on 4th-and-Goal from the 1. Winning streak intact, the defending champions escaped yet another incredible effort from a visiting underdog.

The box score would indicate North Carolina State did everything but win the football game. The visitors out-gained Ohio State in total yardage, had more first downs, less turnovers, and less penalty yards.

But as the cliché goes, championship teams make big plays in big games... and both Craig Krenzel and the Ohio State defense stepped up when they were needed most. 

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Takes Center Stage

OSU's head team physician is a co-chair on the Big Ten's medical subcommittee and could help convince the league to play football next month. Plus, the Big 12 had a brutal opening weekend.

Brendan Gulick

by

jimjim501

What We Know Heading Into Sunday's Big Ten Meeting

Here is everything we know going into Sunday afternoon's critical meeting as the Big Ten discusses a return to competition.

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Rutgers

After the Buckeyes crept past Illinois in their virtual opener, OSU crushed Rutgers in a record-breaking day at the Horseshoe. WATCH our biggest takeaways from the game here.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Presidents to Meet Sunday, Likely Vote on Football Season Within 72 Hours

Today's presentation to a group of the Big Ten presidents provided enough information for them to think its appropriate to gather the entire council and revisit a fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Gabe Powers: "I am a Buckeye for Life"

Elite linebacker reiterates that his recruitment is closed, and the focus is now on getting bigger, faster and stronger.

Adam Prescott

VIRTUAL RECAP: Sermon, Cooper Shine in 59-0 Trouncing of Rutgers

Watch the highlights as the Buckeyes cruise to lopsided victory in the Horseshoe behind memorable days for their running back and defensive end.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day on College GameDay: "We Need to Try to Get Going by Mid-October"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College GameDay on Saturday to echo many of the thoughts he expressed on Thursday. He's hopeful for a Big Ten season beginning in mid-October. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Future Buckeyes and their teams put up big scores Friday night. Read about final results here.

Jake Hromada