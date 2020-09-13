ON THIS DAY: Buckeyes Escape Triple-Overtime Thriller vs. NC State in 2003

On the heels of a 2002 national title, Ohio State rode a 16-game winning streak into its home contest vs. North Carolina State on Sept. 13, 2003. Having struggled mightily the previous week (winning 16-13 against a San Diego State team that finished the 2003 season 4-9 overall, it was clear the Buckeyes were still searching for their championship form.

On the hot/late summer day, Jim Tressel and company seemed to be righting the early-season struggles against the underdog Wolfpack by jumping out to a two-score lead in the first quarter. The period featured touchdowns from Michael Jenkins and Lydell Ross to build a 14-0 cushion in front of a home crowd anxious for a stress-free game after agonizing against the Aztecs.

Unfortunately for the Scarlet and Gray faithful, former Bobby Bowden assistant and head coach of NC State, Chuck Amato, had different plans. A late first-half score put the Wolfpack on the board as they headed into the break trailing 14-7. However, the home favorites seized back momentum quickly in the second half as they stretched the lead to 24-7 after a Craig Krenzel six-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Looking like the talent-heavy Buckeyes were finally on their way to a comfortable home victory, future NFL standout Philip Rivers orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback that nearly delivered a shocker for the ages.

Scoring three times in the final nine minutes of regulation, Rivers' touchdown pass to T.J. Williams with less than a minute left forced overtime in front of 104,890 bewildered Buckeye fans.

The Horseshoe certainly got the price of admission with the first overtime contest in stadium history, as the two teams ultimately headed to a dramatic third OT session. With the nation’s longest winning streak and home credibility on the line, Krenzel found Michael Jenkins with a seven-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-Goal. After a failed two-point conversion, Ohio State clung to a 44-38 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Buckeye defense stood tall and sealed the historic victory by stuffing star Wolpack running back T.A. McLendon on 4th-and-Goal from the 1. Winning streak intact, the defending champions escaped yet another incredible effort from a visiting underdog.

The box score would indicate North Carolina State did everything but win the football game. The visitors out-gained Ohio State in total yardage, had more first downs, less turnovers, and less penalty yards.

But as the cliché goes, championship teams make big plays in big games... and both Craig Krenzel and the Ohio State defense stepped up when they were needed most.

