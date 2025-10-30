Ohio State legends share memories and remember the legacy of Nick Mangold
Beloved Ohio State legend Nick Mangold passed away Oct. 26 at the age of 41 from complications of a rare genetic disorder that prompted him and his family to appeal to the public in hopes of finding a kidney transplant.
Mangold’s death was unexpected and sent shock waves throughout the football world, prompting former coaches, teammates, friends and fans to fill social media with their favorite memories and tributes for the larger-than-life figure.
Former Ohio State teammate Bobby Carpenter shared in the emotion from across Buckeye Nation in his tweet Sunday: “I thought we had more time, but I'm grateful for the 23 year I knew you … you left a giant hole in the world.”
Amidst the grief and emotion that Mangold’s former teammates and friends are feeling with his passing, many are remembering the magnanimous way that Mangold lived his life, most notably in his 2022 New York Jets Ring of Honor Ceremony.
Mangold’s lifelong friend, high school and college football teammate, A.J. Hawk shared his experience being around Nick during the celebration on The BIGPLAY Sports Network's Bobby Carpenter Show.
“People absolutely love Nick," Hawk said. "It was really cool to see how everyone there looks at Nick, how they talk to him because Nick has always been the same dude.”
Hawk and Mangold were lifelong friends, growing up in the Dayton-area, playing youth football together, and living together as roommates all throughout their four years at Ohio State.
On his weekly appearance on the Bobby Carpenter Show, Hawk joked about Mangold with former teammates Bobby Carpenter and Anthony Schlegel that their youth football team, coached by Hawk’s dad “Pistol,” had to have been the only little team ever to have two first round picks in the NFL draft and still somehow not win the league championship.
All across the football world, stories like A.J. Hawk’s were shared about the incredible person, teammate and friend that Nick Mangold was. Legendary Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel summarized Mangold perfectly:
“Nick Mangold was everything you could wish for as a teammate, player, son, friend, husband, father and American: loyal, hard-working, selfless, caring and loving. Our hearts go out to the entire Mangold-Buckeye-Jet families. Love that man. We lost a great one.”
The Buckeyes legend will continue to be honored this week as Ohio State will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of Mangold, followed by a moment of celebration with cheering, ahead of Saturday’s Big Noon matchup versus Penn State at Ohio Stadium.