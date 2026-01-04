It needed to happen. They couldn't take anymore chances.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had to make sure they started focusing on signing a kicker and prioritizing the position in the offseason.

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, the Buckeyes took on the Miami Hurricanes in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs, falling 24-14. One of the major storylines was the missed kick just before halftime from senior kicker Jayden Fielding. He also missed a field goal that would have tied the game in the Big Ten title game against Indiana.

In order to prevent such issues from arising in the future down the line, the Buckeyes have started to survey options to replace Fielding. Just a day following the loss in the CFP, they offered the highest-ranked remaining kicker in the Class of 2026, Jacobo Echeverria, and then on Sunday, Jan. 4, offered Illinois transfer David Olano.

That marks two kickers they've attempted to secure for the 2026 season.

Of the two, Olano certainly has the track record to be the team's starter if he does end up joining the program in the upcoming season. Echeverria could probably use a season to adjust to the college game and the stakes of having all eyes on you in some of the most high-stress moments.

In the 2025 season, Olano started in 13 games for the University of Illinois, connecting on 20-of-23. The season prior, he showcased a similar stat line, knocking through 17-of-20 field goals, bringing him to just six missed kicks in the last two years of play.

On PATs, Olano is also really consistent, missing just one of the last 83 attempts.

Buckeyes are clearly looking for an upgrade at kicker for 2026. pic.twitter.com/hScBETfKQ8 — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 4, 2026

Notably, he hit a 29-yard walk-off field goal against Tennessee back on Dec. 30, 2025, in the Music City Bowl. The win secured the Fighting Illini the program's ninth win of the year, a win count the team found last season, a feat of consecutive nine-win seasons they've never accomplished before.

That proves Olano can knock through a kick when the team needs him the most, something Fielding wasn't able do in back-to-back games to finish the season.

Illinois walk off winner! pic.twitter.com/rr1SWMqk00 — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) December 31, 2025

The two-year starter Olano decided to enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

"After deep consideration and many talks with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility," Olano wrote in a letter posted to his social media. "This decision was not taken lightly, and while I’m excited for what lies ahead, a piece of me will always belong to Illinois. I will be forever thankful for this program."

While it's currently uncertain on where he will end up taking his leg, it's hard not to believe Columbus would be a perfect spot with the starting job wide open.