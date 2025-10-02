Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation in important statistic
It’s clear the Ohio State Buckeyes have found a young stud to lead the offense over the next couple seasons.
Sophomore Julian Sayin currently leads the entire FBS in completion percentage, hitting on passes at a 78.8% rate.
This is Sayin’s first season starting at quarterback, but so far he’s shown plenty of poise and talent, delivering passes accurately and on time consistently.
He has attempted 99 passes and hit on 78 of them. He has thrown for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns, and thrown just three interceptions along the way.
His best game of the season so far came in a 70-0 win over Grambling State where he went 18 for 19 throwing the ball for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
Sayin places right ahead of Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (75.9%) and Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (75.6%), who the Buckeyes defeated last week in a 24-6 victory. That win was the first road game of Sayin’s career, where he impressed following a slow start.
Sayin has had plenty of help this season though among key contributors on offense. His left tackle, Austin Siereveld, is the only tackle in the FBS to not allow a single pressure this season. With his blindside well protected, it’s allowed Sayin to stay patient and build confidence early in his career.
Of course, Sayin has one of the best pass catching duos in all of college football. Heisman-hopeful Jeremiah Smith is regarded as college football’s best wide receiver after being the key playmaker to Ohio State’s championship team last season.
He hasn’t lost a step this year, showing off dynamic talent and pulling in anything that comes his way, despite facing constant double teams and being the focus for any defense. He has caught 28 passes for 396 yards so far this season with four touchdowns.
The other man lined up out wide is Carnell Tate, another dynamic weapon who has a talent of hauling in anything that comes his way. He has caught 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in four games this year.
With two high level targets as pass catchers, it’s no wonder Sayin has been able to quickly adjust to being a starter and develop into one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.
Once the running game begins to solidify better, it’ll allow Sayin to play off of it even better. Bo Jackson leads the team in yards with 297, but not carries. He is expected to begin taking RB1 carries, taking them away from CJ Donaldson.
With a running game that is figuring it out and elite weapons throughout the offense, it’ll be difficult for any team to take down the Buckeyes this season if Sayin continues to remain accurate and consistent.