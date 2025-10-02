Quarterback Julian Sayin keeps progressing forward for the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off one of the top offensive teams in the nation this past weekend.
In a 24-6 win over the Washington Huskies, not only did the defense stay dialed in and lockdown the opposing offense, but the Buckeyes continued it's strong start to 2025 in the passing and rushing game.
Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin maintained his Heisman-level play, moving in the pocket and drilling passes in tight windows. He finished the outing with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 78.6% through the air. His season average of a 78.8% completion mark is still No. 1 in the Big Ten.
Sayin continues to make gradual progressions, week by week, as he still settles into the role as the team's starting quarterback. Even when facing different tests such as the highly-touted Texas Longhorns in Week 1 and one of the top offenses in the country on the road this past weekend, he hasn't faltered.
"He does a great job of communicating what he sees on the field. There are times where I see one thing on the field, and I watch the film, and he's right," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said.
He was also able to scramble for 12 yards this past Saturday, Day taking notice of what his game was able to provide the team.
"I like the way he extended plays," Day said. "Even on extension where you're running and you're getting three yards, second and seven is better than second and ten or a sack.
"And I thought a big play for him was the third and 17. We've got two man. He escapes the pocket."
Ohio State has nutoriously had dual threat quarterbacks, with the most recent example, C.J. Stroud, going on to play for the Houston Texans. During his two-year career starting on the Buckeyes, he ran for 136 yards and consistently helped to extend plays with he legs.
While they lost a bit of that movement with recent quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Will Howard, each had their own strengths.
Sayin has a chance to build his own identity in just his sophomore season, and it's looking more and more like he can be a consistent dual-threat quarterback.
"... He added to the field goal. I think he's scrampered for like 12 yards and then shortened that field goal, which adds the percentage of make there," Day said. "So, that's all really great teaching moments for somebody who, you know, has only had four starts."
Day went on to highlight how the college game has grown in play style, with the skill and feel being close to the professional league.
"And in a game like that, these games are more like the NFL now," he said. "And, you know, when we're in a game like that where... both teams are huddling and the possessions are at a premium, these decisions are critical. So great learning experiences for him, understanding how that works and for our team in general."
Sayin has played smart through the first few games of the season. He doesn't look like a first-year starter, especially on the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
He very rarely puts the ball in danger, and his very few completions show that as most are throwaways out of bounds. When he needs to, he can tuck it and take off for a few, and when he loads up to go deep he can drop it on a dime.
While the media gravitates towards wideout Jeremiah Smith and his chances to win a Heisman trophy, Sayin is lurking in the background with a chance to explode into the picture in the middle part of the season as he keeps progressing.