Ohio State running back James Peoples makes bold claim about Buckeyes ahead of Big Ten schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes have not played a meaningful football game this month. That changes Saturday. The Buckeyes head to the Pacific Northwest to take on undefeated conference foe Washington, two years removed from a national championship game appearance.
Head coach Ryan Day is 46-5 in Big Ten conference play since taking the helm from Urban Meyer. Day’s players are confident he will continue his winning ways this weekend in Seattle. Sophomore running back James Peoples sees the Buckeyes tearing through BIG 10 play.
“We know we’re going into Big Ten play,” Peoples said on the BIG Factor, a daily show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “We’re about to go on a run. I see this team going on a run.”
A large part of People’s confidence has to come from the strong start for the running back room. While quarterback Julian Sayin and a stalwart defense have dominated headlines, the groundwork behind a new offensive line is arguably the most impressive early season note. The Buckeyes have split carries amongst a three man backfield so far this season.
West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson has led the way carries-wise with 33 touches and two touchdowns. Freshman breakout star Bo Jackson has toted the rock just 18 times but has a touchdown and is averaging over 12 YPC. Peoples has been the model citizen for consistency providing 5 YPC on a larger workload. With the best wide receiver trio in the country and the addition of Max Klare, the RBs have only caught seven combined passes, but nobody will complain if they run the rock the way they have.
While Treyveon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are a tough act to follow, Peoples is confident in his unit.
“We’re so talented, we’re so stacked, and we’ve got the guys to do it,” Peoples said. “Stay in our corner through the ups and downs, peaks and valleys.”
The Huskies stout run defense may be the unit’s second real test of the season. Washington has allowed only 62.7 yards per game on the ground this season, good for just 2.4 yards per attempt. The Huskies haven’t exactly faced the ‘85 Bears, but any unit with growing confidence can present a tough matchup. Peoples is ready for the challenge the Huskies bring to the table.
“We’re starting off strong, we have a talented team,” Peoples said. “We’re looking forward to keeping it going. Being No. 1 comes with having a target on your back, but when does Ohio State not have a target?”