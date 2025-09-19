Ryan Day understands Ohio State's schedule is getting way harder
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be headed into a few tests in the coming weeks.
After taking down the nationally-lauded Texas Longhorns in Week 1, blowing out Grambling State and fighting back to take down the Ohio Bobcats, the Buckeyes have a chance to finally catch their breath in a Week Four bye.
The Buckeyes and Bobcats collided on Saturday, Sept. 13, but will next take the field on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Seattle against the Washington Huskies.
While Washington has had their ups and downs, it won't stop there as Ohio State then matches up against Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and then Penn State. The programs next five games are no easy feats, partially due to the fact three of the five will be on the road.
"We're gonna get a good idea what type of team we are coming out of this run," head coach Ryan Day said.
With sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin still looking to get his feet underneath him, the Buckeyes have to ensure they are ready to go. He is currently passing for 779 yards through the air for eight touchdowns. That completion percentage places him first in the Big Ten.
"You know, we know the next four games are gonna be a challenge," Day said. "This will be our first conference game here. This will be our first road game, and three of the next four will be conference road games... We have to prepare to go on the road and play really, really good football."
On Thursday, Day voiced his concerns for the first stop against Washington, specifically with their versatile quarterback.
“He’s lightning in a bottle. He’s like Kyler Murray,” Day said on Thursday. “He’s a very good player. He’s got a strong arm. He’s quick, he’s fast, and a really good football player. We’re gonna have to have a really good plan for him.”
Just like Sayin, Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is in his sophomore season. However, he presents a lot more to his game than just his ability in the pocket. So far in 2025, Williams Jr. has thrown for 480 yards and two scores, while running for 132 yards and one touchdown.
Both Day and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patrica compared the skillset of Williams Jr. to that of NFL quarterback Kyler Murray.
Throughout this bye week, Ohio State is preparing to make sure they continue to stay on schedule.
"We'll practice today, tomorrow, and Thursday," Day said on Tuesday. "Take Friday and Saturday off and then and then come back in on Sunday, have our practice, and do a normal game week.
"It's something that I think is important to make sure we still continue to stay on that schedule."
At this point in the year, the Buckeyes cannot afford to take their foot off the gas. Being the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, all eyes are on them to live up to the expectations of potentially repeating as national champions.
Fortunately, this Week Four bye gives the team a chance to regroup and get healthy.
"I do think it's good for these guys to get their legs back underneath them," said Day. "August was a pretty physical month for us because we had to get ready and we've won."
Heading into the Buckeyes' matchup against the Huskies, the team sits with a 3-0 record.