Ohio State's Ryan Day gives funny response about iconic Wisconsin football tradition
Ohio State is back on the road again this weekend, as the Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Buckeyes to Madison in what is expected to be a rather electric scene despite the Badgers having yet to win a game in Big Ten play this season.
As final preparations wind down ahead of Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day zeroed in on some key football-related topics at his final media session for the week. One question, though, caught his attention, likely a little off-guard.
Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition is an ageless classic that has hyped up thousands of fans over the years. It will be no different Saturday, as it has been every year since Oct 10, 1998.
While the Buckeyes are focused on taking care of business as a three-plus-touchdown favorite, Day told reporters he doesn't mind whether his players join in on the fun once the iconic song's base hits the speakers.
"If guys want to jump, they can jump, I don't know," Day said. "Just make sure we're out there playing the next snap and doing well. That's all."
And who could really blame Day? After all, the Buckeyes have a business trip to handle as they hold onto the nation's No. 1 ranking entering the critical fall stretch, where the college football world finds out who the contenders and pretenders are.
Ultimately, though, Saturday is about how the Buckeyes will fine-tune their looks as a team in all three phases, specifically offensively, according to Day.
"We're gonna try to make sure we're dictating the tempo the way we feel best," Day said. "But ultimately, it comes down to efficiency in the game. We want to be explosive. We certainly always want to score points when we're on the field. We'll continue to work [at] different tempos and make sure we're being efficient, but that's the most important thing."
Day says by ditacting the fundemental basics of football, that's what sets this year's team apart from others.
"It goes right back to your technique," Day said. "It goes right back to your pad level. It goes right back to your focus, to your effort. Nothing new or extraordinary, but that's, I think, in the end, what will separate us — if we continue to stay focused and do the same things over and over again but get more efficient and get better at them."
Ultimately, the goal remains paramount for Ohio State – tradition or not, go out and win the game.