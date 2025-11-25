Ryan Day shared harsh lesson learned from Ohio State's loss to Michigan in 2024
Last year's loss to the hated Michigan Wolverines still lives in the hearts of every Ohio State Buckeye fan.
In a brutal defensive battle, the Buckeyes fell short, 13-10, a game that was almost considered one of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's last games. Buckeyes fans know the end of the story, but it still doesn't erase the pain of losing to Michigan.
Day spoke with the media when he was asked about what lesson the team learned from the loss to Michigan. The Ohio State coach isn't focused on that game as he shifts to the 2025 Buckeyes-Wolverines showdown.
“Every season is different, every game is different. You use your past experiences to do everything you can to put your team in a position to be successful, that’s reallt what it comes down to.”
“Every year you learn, you grow, this is a different team, this is a different opponent in terms of their personnel, so we are going to do everything we can to win this game and focus on that.”
“What’s coming tomorrow or what’s coming on Saturday doesn’t matter; what matters is right now, having a great Tuesday. What has happened in the past doesn’t matter either, it doesn’t.”
It's been a dominant season for the Buckeyes, with multiple wins by double digits, aside from the Texas Longhorns game in the opener. The closest matchups besides the seven-point win over Texas were 18-point wins over Washington and Illinois.
The Wolverines enter the game with a 9-2 record and are ranked 18th in the country. Michigan has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to beat Ohio State if it wants any shot at it.
Ohio State needs a win over Michigan to keep its number-one ranking, but this is more about beating its rivals. The Wolverines have won the last four consecutive games against the Buckeyes, with the previous two being by within six points.
While the ultimate goal of the season is to first win the Big Ten and then the national championship, the Buckeyes need to get one on Michigan. They have to show their pure dominance over the Wolverines again, as Ohio State has struggled under Day to win these games.
The energy level in Ann Arbor is going to be intense, and Ohio State is ready to take it to Michigan and get its first win against them in six years.