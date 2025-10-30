Ohio State's social media team reiterates Buckeyes not taking Penn State lightly
The Ohio State Buckeyes are not only college football's AP No. 1 team, but their social media team may have just elevated their status even further in the days leading up to the game against Penn State Saturday afternoon (noon ET, FOX).
As per usual, the Buckeyes released a hype video to get fans primed and ready for gameday, but there was an extra ounce of juice attached to this version than maybe in previous years.
In under 30 seconds, highlights ran of some of the biggest moments in recent rivalry history. Since becoming the coach six seasons ago, Ryan Day has taken a liking to the Penn State rivalry.
"When you look at the schedule year-in and year-out, you want to know where Penn State is on the schedule if you want to get to Indy,” Day said. “When you look at the tradition and the games that have been played between Ohio State and Penn State, not only in the last decade but further back than that, they’re some of the biggest games that we’ve had. When you think about some of the games, even in 2018, 2017 and 2016 on the road, there’s been some huge games here."
Day has been overly cautious, not taking Penn State lightly, regardless of its recent coaching changes.
"This is going to be a battle," Day said on his latest radio show, via Eleven Warriors. "Always is against Penn State. “This is going to be a war.”
Day says his team is beginning to treat every game like the postseason given that it's November, which is really where most of the games begin to count toward prestige and possible playoff seeding.
“The great players and the great coaches sustain throughout the season,” Day said. “We’re just getting started. To me, this is like the start of the season. Here we are. We’re in November. Here it comes.”
Day gave Penn State credit, suggesting it's only a few pieces away from being a national contender again.
“These guys just a month ago, you’re talking about in the running for a national championship," Day said. "That talent hasn’t changed. It’s still the same team, a couple of missing pieces here, obviously with the head coach and the quarterback, but other than that, the rest of them are there.”
The Buckeyes are fresh off a bye week, while the Nittany Lions try to even their record at 4-4, secure their first conference win and remain alive for bowl eligibility.
Something has to give.