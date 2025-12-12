Jayden Fielding receives online harassment after Ohio State's missed field goal

The Ohio State Buckeyes' undefeated season came to a close this past weekend, and unfortunately, it came in heartbreaking fashion.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Buckeyes took on the Indian Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game, falling 13-10. Late in the outing, it looked like they were going to be able to tie up the game, but a missed 27-yard attempt from Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding left the game wide open.

It was his third missed kick of the 2025 season.

After the miss, the Buckeyes defense was unable to stop the Hoosiers offense as they went on to run the clock down and close out the game with a win. The loss for the Buckeyes moved their record to 12-1 on the season and dropped them to the No. 2 seed heading into the College Football Playoffs.

While the miss by Fielding was disappointing, it wasn't the lone reason why the Buckeyes ended up losing the game. However, many individuals online focused their frustrations on Fielding and attacked him with various posts.

According to The Ohio State University Director of Marketing and Communications Dan Hedman, the OSU Police Department is aware of posts online and is monitoring them and providing support as needed. The posts are considered to be "angry messages and comments that escalated into serious, abusive language."

"That is no reason to go out there and wish harm on somebody like that. We got to be a lot better with that. You just never know how that impacts a kid."@1Tyvis criticizes the threats made against Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding. pic.twitter.com/oEzpZlRwD5 — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) December 12, 2025

Tyvis Powell, a former Ohio State defensive back, spoke out in support of the kicker in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 12.

"That is no reason to go out there and wish harm on somebody like that," he said. "We got to be a lot better with that. You just never know how that impacts a kid."

Powell was a standout for the Buckeyes from 2013-2015, accumulating 112 tackles and eight interceptions. He also had four interceptions in the national championship-winning season of 2014.

"I received some hate mail as well, but never any death threats," Powell said. "This fanbase takes it a step too far. You think about Ryan Day last year... now fast forward to this year with Jayden Fielding going through it."

On the 2025 campaign, Fielding has been a pretty reliable leg for the Buckeyes. He's 54-of-54 on PATs and 16-of-19 on field goal attempts. He's responsible for 102 total points.

Across his three-year career as the main legs for the Buckeyes, he's knocked through 176-of-177 PATs and 45-of-56 field goals.

Unfortunately, it's hard to be surprised about individuals posting and commenting because last season a similar position occurred.

After the Buckeyes lost to northern rival Michigan, head coach Ryan Day and various players were attacked on the internet, some even in person. Day had to have security at his home in Columbus for weeks following the defeat.

The Buckeyes eventually went on to win the national championship in 2024, with their lone loss to the Wolverines being a sore spot on the season. Now, just a year removed, they will have a chance to do a similar thing and win another title with just one loss.

The Buckeyes are currently gearing up to play in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31, where they will take on a team yet to be determined.

The winner of the No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) matchup will face off against the No. 2 Buckeyes. It will be Ohio State's third time playing on New Year's Eve in the past four years.