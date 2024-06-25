Ohio State’s Stadium Ranked Among Toughest Places to Play in CFB 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes possess an intimating home-field advantage both in real life and the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, at least according to a recent release by the game developer.
Ohio State came in at No. 4 on a list that includes elite programs and maybe some surprising inclusions.
EA revealed its 25 toughest places for players to visit within the game. The full extent of what makes these places “tough” for gamers to play in remains to be seen, though it could consist of screen/controller vibration during tense situations or a higher level of difficulty for a lower-ranked quarterback when the pressure of the opposing crowd is at its highest.
Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins already made an appearance on the deluxe cover of the game, but Alabama transfer and new OSU star safety Caleb Downs was a player certainly worthy of that spot as well.
To add to the hype, Ohio State released a Buckeyes-themed trailer for the game earlier this offseason that includes some audio from former OSU head coach Jim Tressel.
"I can't believe God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye," Tressel says.
The game will release on Friday, July 19.
You can view the full list of rankings below (Big Ten Teams in Bold):
1. Kyle Field – Texas A&M
2. Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama
3. Tiger Stadium – LSU
4. Ohio Stadium – Ohio State
5. Sanford Stadium – Georgia
6. Beaver Stadium – Penn State
7. Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin
8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma
9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State
10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida
11. Autzen Stadium – Oregon
12. Memorial Stadium – Clemson
13. Neyland Stadium – Tennessee
14. Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn
15. Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina
16. Michigan Stadium – Michigan
17. Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech
18. Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah
19. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas
20. Kinnick Stadium – Iowa
21. Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame
22. Spartan Stadium – Michigan State
23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas
24. Albertsons Stadium – Boise State
25. Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State