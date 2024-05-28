Ohio State vs. Michigan Initial Betting Odds Revealed
After the departure of former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Ohio State Buckeyes are hopeful to turn the tables in the coming season's edition of "The Game."
The Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes three straight times after Ohio State previously rattled off eight in a row and 15 of 17.
And with Michigan winning a national championship last season, and the Buckeyes' most recent being in 2015, the rivalry has never been hotter.
This might be the best opportunity for Ohio State to get a win in the past three seasons, and the oddsmakers agree. FanDuel thinks the Buckeyes will break the streak in 2024 and get a win against the Wolverines for the first time since 2019 (there was no game in 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak).
FanDuel now lists Ohio State as a 9.5 favorite in "The Game" and includes an over/under prediction of 47.5 points. While this is all very early in the process, it's still good to see given the recent history between the two programs.
The Buckeyes roster remains largely unchanged from last season, save for the quarterback position.
Kansas State transfer Will Howard is expected to win the starting job over incumbent Devin Brown as Ohio State tries to improve play under center from last season. Michigan has turned over the coaching room with a new head coach and new coordinators, as well as a new quarterback and numerous new faces on offense.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines will face off in Columbus on Nov. 30.