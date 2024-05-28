Ex Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud 'Gets It'
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and current Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud "gets it."
On a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, writer Ryan McGee and McAfee discussed what makes Stroud and the recent wave of successful college quarterbacks different from those 30 years ago.
"C.J. Stroud is ... great," McGee said. McAfee replied, "Everything Stoud does screams franchise quarterback."
McGee continued, "He's just a good dude. One thing that's changed dramatically about college football in the last 30 years is that you have to be so smart to play the game. And this isn't a knock on the way they played the game 30 years ago, but when I was in school, it was a very simple playbook. And now, you have to play the game at such an intellectual level, at the highest level, and they get it.
"It's that phrase that we always use, 'They get it,' and C.J. gets it. All these guys that have been coming out the last couple of years, they get it. And it makes you mad because you're like, 'You can't be this cool and be this good and also be really nice."
Stroud arrived in Houston as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected one spot behind Carolina Panthers signal caller Bryce Young. And Stroud far exceeded expectations and Young's performance in their rookie campaigns.
Stroud passed for 4,108 yards with a 63.9 completion percentage, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed the season with a 100.8 passer rating and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was elected to his first Pro Bowl and named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
Whatever "it" is, Stroud certainly gets it, or has it.