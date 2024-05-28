Heisman Winner Troy Smith Weighs in on Ohio State's Search for a Starting QB
If anyone knows what makes a good quarterback, it's Ohio State Buckeyes legend Troy Smith.
The ex-Buckeyes signal-caller spent four years in the National Football League after winning the 2006 Heisman Trophy as a senior. On Sunday, Smith took time during Vertical University's "The Midwest's Best" camp to weigh in on Ohio State's search for a starting quarterback.
"The quarterback position, obviously you've got to see who pans out there," Smith said. "That's the most important position on the field, but I think we'll be okay."
Smith did not endorse a candidate for the job, whether that be senior Will Howard, junior Devin Brown or one of the three underclassmen in the running. It is Smith's opinion that the talent surrounding the quarterback will help whoever wins the gig succeed.
"I think we're going to be good," Smith said. "We've got enough skill guys around. Hopefully, our offensive lineman keeps our quarterback upright throughout the whole year, and then we'll be good."
One of the highlights of Smith's time behind center came during Ohio State's annual rivalry game against Michigan in 2005. Smith helped lead the No. 9 Buckeyes to a 25-21 comeback victory over the No. 17 Wolverines with a game-winning scoring connection with receiver Antonio Gonzalez.
"The Game" (as the matchup between the two schools is more commonly known) is still special for Smith, despite him no longer being with the team. Looking ahead to this season's meeting, Smith believes Ohio State has what it takes to snap their three-game losing streak against Michigan.
"Obviously the last game of the year, you already know what it is, you know what I mean," Smith said."(Three) years in a row. If we don't understand the importance of that game, we're doing ourselves a disservice... Hopefully, now, those conversations in the back alleys and in those dark alleyways are loud enough to let these guys know it's time to light a fire underneath their ass and win that game."