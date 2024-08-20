Ohio State Wide Receiver Earns Preseason True Freshman All-American Honors
The preseason accolades continue for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was named to the On3 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team.
Coming out of Hollywood, FL, Smith was regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2024 recruitment class. His skill set and play style has been compared to 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald.
Here's what Charles Power had to say about Smith:
"Jeremiah Smith is the highest-rated receiver prospect to come through high school football in close to a decade and has already made a ton of waves since arriving in Columbus. Smith looks to be a starter for the Buckeyes and I personally wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the number one receiver sooner rather than later."- Charles Power
The highly-touted freshman has received tons of hype this offseason from the media. He was recently ranked No. 7 on college football analyst Bruce Feldman's "Freak List," which highlights some of the best athletes in college football.
"This offseason, Smith bench pressed 355 pounds and squatted 530. He broad-jumped 10-10 and vertical-jumped 36 inches. His max speed is jaw-dropping at 23.39 mph. Everything about him is elite, we’re told, especially his work ethic."- Bruce Feldman
Smith will be competing for targets with veteran Emeka Egbuka and rising star Carnell Tate. The current record for receiving yards by a true freshman is 648 yards, set by the legendary Cris Carter. If the incoming freshman lives up to the high expectations, Smith could easily surpass the margin.