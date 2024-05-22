Former NFL QB Reveals 'Huge' Key to C.J. Stroud's Success With Ohio State Buckeyes
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud took the NFL by storm last season when he led the Houston Texans back to the playoffs and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year as a result.
He quickly lived up the expectations that came with being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one former pro quarterback thinks that some of Stroud's success, aside from his individual growth, can be attributed to the coaching approach of Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky made an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show and shared why he thinks Day has helped
"One of the reasons why CJ Stroud had the season he had was because of the way Ryan Day coaches those Quarterbacks at Ohio State. ... They huddle and they have long play calls. ... I think that was a huge foundation for him and his success."
Here's the full video:
Stroud finished the 2023 regular season 319 of 499 passing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added three rushing scores. Despite playing against tougher competition, these numbers weren't all that different from his stats during his final season in Columbus in 2022.
While leading the Buckeyes one possession away from playing in the National Championship, Stroud finished that season having gone 258 of 389 passing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
He and the Texans will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.