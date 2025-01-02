Oregon HC Drops Bold Comment About Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to handle business in dominant fashion in the Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks. When the final whistle blew, Ohio State ended up on top by a final score of 41-21.
Led by a huge game from Jeremiah Smith and Will Howard, the offense looked unstoppable all game long. Oregon did not have an answer for the way that the Buckeyes came out offensively.
Speaking of Smith, the star freshman wideout ended up catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one carry for five yards on the ground.
Already, Smith has been receiving a ton of NFL hype. He still has a couple more years at Ohio State, but the NFL is watching. There is no question that Smith is going to be a star on Sunday's in the future.
Dan Lanning, the Ducks' head coach, spoke out after the game and echoed those sentiments. He boldly stated that Smith is "NFL ready."
All season long, Smith has been a consistent source of big playmaking and consistent production. Right off the bat, he became the biggest playmaker for the Buckeyes' offense.
Ohio State is going to be in a great position long-term at wide receiver with Smith leading the way. They are going to continue having one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country as well.
Smith legitimately has a chance to go down as the best wide receiver in Buckeyes' history if he keeps developing to his full potential. That is how much talent he has.
During the Rose Bowl, Smith also broke a major Ohio State record. He ended up breaking Cris Carter's long-standing record for a freshman when it comes to single-game receiving yards.
Looking ahead, Ohio State will now begin preparing to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. If they can win that game, they will have one more game to win in order to take home the national championship.
At the beginning of the season, the Buckeyes had one goal and one goal only. They wanted to win a championship.
Now, they are just two wins away from reaching that goal. Smith will be a massive part of making that become a reality.