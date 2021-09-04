Oregon Star Kayvon Thibodeaux Injured vs. Fresno State

The Ducks are slated to play the Buckeyes next weekend at The Shoe.

After their season-opening win on Thursday night in Minneapolis, Ohio State's players, coaches and fans are enjoying a fairly stress free day of college football. Considering there have been a number of great games across the country already today, it's certainly been an entertaining afternoon.

Meanwhile, things are not going well for Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks opened the season with Fresno State and struggled against the mid-major Bulldogs. Oregon snuck by with a 31-24 victory on a late 30-yard touchdown run by quarterback Anthony Brown with less than three minutes to go.

But it gets worse.

Ohio State's huge Week 2 matchup against Oregon might not feature the Ducks' biggest star.

Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is on the sidelines in street clothes and is wearing a walking boot on his left ankle after getting hurt during Saturday's game. At the end of a play during which he wasn't particularly involved, Thibodeaux got rolled up on by a teammate who had been blocked into the ground.

According to reports from the game, Thibodeaux walked off under his own power after the injury. No other information is known at this time, but this would potentially be a huge loss for the Ducks before they come into hostile territory next weekend.

Thibodeaux had a huge sack earlier in the game.

