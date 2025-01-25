Philadelphia Eagles Could Target Ohio State Buckeyes Star
There are very few players who are more suited to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes than star pass rusher Jack Sawyer. He has embodied everything about the program since coming to Columbus.
Now, he will leave the program a champion. Sawyer was a huge part of leading Ohio State to their National Championship victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.
Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. Sawyer will be taking his talents to the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, fans are excited to see where he ends up. Even though he won't be playing for the Buckeyes anymore, he is going to receive a lot of support from Ohio State fans wherever he plays at the next level.
Matty Breisch of ClutchPoints has suggested a very intriguing draft destination for Sawyer. He thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles could be a potential suitor.
"Would the Eagles really go defensive end in the first round twice in a three-year period?" Breisch wrote. "Would they really start four players on rookie-scale contracts in the trenches while pursuing another Super Bowl parade? Based on Roseman's draft record over the past few years, plus how expensive defensive ends have become in free agency, it feels not only possible but incredibly likely."
Sawyer is coming off of an impressive season with the Buckeyes. He racked up 59 total tackles to go along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, two defensive touchdowns, and six defended passes.
His fit with the Eagles would be a good one. Philadelphia has build a very strong defense through the draft and Sawyer would simply add more young talent to it.
It will be interesting to see how Sawyer's skill-set ends up translating to the NFL level. His work ethic will give him a great chance to become a quality player.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Sawyer ends up. There is a lot of time before the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Eagles do look like a potential fit.