Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings: Ohio State Buckeyes Worthy of No. 1 Spot?
By their standards, the 2023 season was a major disappointment for coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Another loss to Michigan, and missed chance at the College Football Playoff and a forgettable performance in the Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri has left a sour taste in the mouths of OSU fans since January.
But the Buckeyes have retooled this offseason, and the expectations are high once again.
The Athletic recently released its post-spring Top 25 rankings, and the Buckeyes rein supreme at No. 1. The site points to the fact that OSU has many returning players and a talented transfer haul as a major reason for earning the top spot.
“The offseason success helped Ohio State fans deal with the pain of losing three straight to Michigan,” The Athletic writes. "But if the Buckeyes don’t beat the Wolverines and advance deep in the 12-team College Football Playoff field, next year is a failure for Ryan Day."
The Buckeyes landed elite Alabama safety Caleb Downs and star Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. The departure of Kyle McCord left the team looking for a QB early in the offseason, but that void was filled quickly by Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who brings four years of experience to the position.
Ohio State also added five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, who’s expected to immediately contribute next season as arguably the best freshman in the country. Considering that he’s not usually the first one brought up when discussing the roster is a great sign for Buckeye fans that have a loaded roster to cheer for once again.
Time will tell if the Buckeyes can live up to their post-spring ranking with a potential No. 1 spot in the Week 1 AP Poll. But for now, it’s hard to argue with.