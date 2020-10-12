Evaluating Best Trade Destinations for Dwayne Haskins

Former Ohio State quarterback, and first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins could be looking for a new home less than two seasons into his NFL career.

Haskins was named a captain and started the first four games of this season. However, after three consecutive losses, head coach Ron Rivera decided to not only bench Haskins, but also demote him to the No. 3 quarterback spot. Haskins was also told to stay home from yesterday’s game because he was battling a case of the stomach flu.

Before Sunday’s slate of games, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that teams are already sniffing around the former Buckeye passer. In fact, La Canfora said there is a “strong expectation” Haskins is dealt before the NFL trade deadline.

“The situation between the quarterback, who was drafted 15th overall just 16 months ago, and Rivera's staff is already fairly toxic, and multiple sources within the organization believe a trade by the end of the month is the most likely outcome,” said La Canfora. “Some rival executives have already begun looking at film of the former Ohio State star, anticipating him being moved in the coming weeks.

“Several sources close to Haskins have advised him that a trade would be far and away the best outcome possible, ideally to a solid franchise with an experienced veteran QB the 23-year-old could learn from.”

La Canfora’s report made us think: Which “solid franchise with an experienced veteran QB” would be the best fit for Haskins? Here are a few ideas:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is 38 years old and getting close to the end of the road. Roethlisberger probably has a good two years left in Pittsburgh, which would allow Haskins to learn behind one of the best quarterbacks this century from now until “Big Ben” hangs them up.

Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to have much of a plan behind Roethlisberger right now, as Mason Rudolph received a shot last year and Joshua Dobbs hasn't seen the field much at all. Haskins going to the Steelers would set a solid foundation to develop and potentially take over in a few years.

Indianapolis Colts

Before this season, Phillip Rivers signed a one-year deal with the franchise and, as a result, will make him a free agent again soon. Indianapolis doesn’t seem to have much of a plan post-Rivers, which makes Haskins an attractive fit.

With general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, the Colts have the infrastructure in place for Haskins to develop and succeed. Haskins would not only learn behind Rivers for the remainder of this season but could start as early as next year. Also, former Ohio State wide receiver and teammate Parris Campbell is on the roster.

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan benched Garoppolo at halftime yesterday when the 49ers were down 30-7 against the Dolphins.

If the 49ers were to ever release or trade Garoppolo before June 1, 2021, they can save over $25 million in cap space. Haskins would be a much cheaper option for the 49ers and could give an offensive guru like Shanahan a project with plenty of upside for a perennial NFC contender.

New England Patriots

Much like Rivers’ situation in Indianapolis, Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton is on a one-year deal. New England is one of the most successful franchises in the NFL and Haskins would be challenged there from the get-go.

Learning from Newton for the remainder of this year gives Haskins time to learn the offense before possibly taking over in 2021. Although it could be far-fetched with Newton playing well and Jarrett Stidham on the roster, the Patriots might be the best fit for Haskins to find a solid home as an NFL quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons

Yesterday, the Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn as the team stands 0-5. Now, they will set their sights on a franchise rebuild that could include a fresh start at the quarterback position.

Matt Ryan is 35 years old and has a potential out in his contract come 2022. The Falcons can save $23.75 million by releasing or trading Ryan after June 1, 2022.

Haskins could sit and learn from the former MVP for the remainder of this season and next. By 2022, Haskins could start at quarterback with new franchise leadership and two of the best in the business at wide receiver (Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley).