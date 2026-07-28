Projecting Ohio State’s Week One Lineup Before Camp Begins

With just nine days before their preseason training camp begins, there are more questions on who will be starting for the scarlet and grey this season than recent years.

Although Ohio State returns nine all-conference players from a season ago, they are still left looking to replace 10 starters who graduated or left for the NFL.

With many former top recruits developing and an influx of new players recruited in the transfer portal, the camp will provide clarity on who has momentum to be a starter.

Heading into training camp, who is projected to start for Ohio State in their first game of the season against Ball State.

Quarterback: Julian Sayin

A Heisman runner-up from last season, Sayin will look to match a productive 2025 season where he ranked top-10 in yards, completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdowns, and passer rating.

Running Back: Bo Jackson

After becoming only the 5th running back in school history to run for 1,000 yards in his freshman year, Jackson looks to be one of the premier backs in all of college football next season.

Isaiah West is another name to watch in this backfield, who after having a productive freshman year himself looks to earn split carries with Jackson heading into the season.

Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Innis, and Chris Henry Jr.

The all-world receiver Smith returns for his third year as a Buckeye as a Heisman hopeful and looks to keep cementing his name in the Ohio State history book.

Innis returns as a starter after a quiet 2025 campaign but crucial in spots, which included a touchdown against Michigan before halftime to put the Buckeyes up 8. He will likely rotate in the slot with transfers Devin McCuin and Kyle Palmer.

Henry Jr. should join Smith on the outside as a true freshman and create one of the scariest duos at the position in college football. He stood out in Ohio State’s spring game as he led the team in receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

Tight End: Nate Roberts

In one of the positions that is expected to be used in a platoon for the Buckeyes, Roberts is expected to take the most snaps. Transfers Hunter Welcing and Mason Williams should share snaps with him in a position that is expected to make a jump with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Offensive Line (from left tackle to right tackle): Ian Moore, Luke Montgomery, Carson Hinzman, Austin Siereveld, Phillip Daniels

One of the most experienced returning units for the Buckeyes, 4 of 5 starters return from a year ago and all received All-Big Ten recognition. Moore is the newcomer in the room but has received praise to be an instant contributor with this group.

Defensive End: Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Qua Russaw

Jackson Jr. is one of the most impactful returners on the defense, putting up 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season and is expected to make another leap. Russaw, who transferred in from Alabama, was not productive for the Crimson Tide last season but expected to be an immediate contributor for Ohio State.

Returners Zion Grady and Beau Atkinson are also expected to rotate in this group, and will battle with Russaw during camp for that other starter spot next to Jackson Jr.

Defensive Tackle: Eddrick Houston and James Smith

After facing injuries last season, Houston returns and is expected to be a wrecking ball on the defensive line, especially after finishing with 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks against Miami in the Buckeyes quarterfinal CFP loss last season.

Smith, who also transfers in from Alabama, looks to make a leap in defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s system after having 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. Returner Will Smith Jr. and UCF transfer John Walker are expected to battle with Smith for this spot in what should be another rotational position for the Buckeyes.

Linebacker: Payton Pierce and Christian Alliegro

Pierce returns after shining in limiting time last season, which included a forced fumble against Miami. Alliegro transfers in from Wisconsin where he accumulated 120 tackles and 8 sacks in three years for the Badgers.

Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford are also names to watch, as they have had great springs and look to challenge these two for playing time heading into camp.

Cornerback: Jermaine Matthews and Devin Sanchez

One of the strongest returning positions on the defense, Matthews and Sanchez look to be one of the best duos on the outside in the country for Ohio State.

Matthews finished as an All-Big Ten selection last season and Sanchez was a great rotational piece last season and after a spring is expected to be one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in college football.

Safety: Jaylen McClain, Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr.

McClain shined next to first-round pick Caleb Downs next season and is expected to make another jump this season.

Moore and Little Jr. were two of the top transfers Patricia landed in the portal, with Moore expected to replace Downs spot from last year with Little Jr. coming down as a nickel back.