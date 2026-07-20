College Football Insider Drops Big Julian Sayin Prediction for 2026 Ohio State Season

The college football season is inching closer to fruition as soon-to-be second-year Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin returns to Columbus looking to seek revenge in the postseason, take another crack at winning the Heisman Trophy and further validate why he doesn't need the transfer portal to succeed.

Appearing on "The Bobby Carpenter Show" via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, The Sporting News' Bill Bender trusts Sayin to take his game to the next level after throwing 32 touchdowns to only eight interceptions last season, a season in which the Buckeyes fell short of consecutive national title wins under 82-win coach Ryan Day.

Bender said he sees a breakout season coming from Sayin, one that could reach multi-digit territory.

Is Julian Sayin Due For Big Year 2 Leap?

Big prediction from @BillBender92



"I'll say lift it. He has a 400-yard game this year."



Will Julian Sayin become the next Ryan Day QB to light up the record books?



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"I'll say lift it," Bender said of any preconceived expectations for Sayin. "He has a 400-yard game this year."

Last season, Sayin had six 300-plus-yard passing games, winning all six. Of the Buckeyes' two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten title game) and Miami Hurricanes (Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic), Sayin failed to exceed 300 yards in both games despite completing over 60 percent of his passes.

Earlier this off-season, Sayin was candid about the vast improvements he had made regarding his accuracy.

"I think there were a ton of things this offseason that I was looking at to get better at, whether it’s having cleaner feet in the pocket, [or] having a little better pocket presence,” Sayin told "The Triple Option."

Sayin added that his awareness to improvise has helped improve his poise in split-second situation when transitioning away from the pocket becomes a necessity rather than a choice.

Julian Sayin Uncovers Massive Off-Season Ohio State QB Lesson

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin runs past Washington edge rusher Zach Durfee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Then knowing when to extend plays and take off. Third down and nothing’s open, we gotta go pick it up with our legs and get the first down," Sayin added.

Sayin will now have a chance to apply those critical lessons from practice on the field itself in just a matter of weeks. The Buckeyes have one of the nation's most challenging schedules, including rematches with defending national champion Indiana, the SEC-contending Texas Longhorns and the new-look Michigan Wolverines.

It's too early to draw any definitive conclusions as to where Sayin's mental state is at. However, if he stays on his current trajectory, there's no question that a vast improvement will come in due time as September draws closer.

Ohio State is a key favorite to look out for in a crowded Big Ten, and the hype couldn't be more palpable.