Renowned Analyst Reveals This Tough Question For Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are widely viewed as the most talented team in the country heading into 2024, which is why many are picking them to win the national championship.
However, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit does not seem all that impressed by Ohio State's star-studded roster heading into the season.
Not because he doesn't think the Buckeyes are talented, but because he thinks the main question is whether or not the team will actually be able to come together in the pursuit of the one common goal.
Herbstreit added that Ohio State is always loaded and has not been able to get the job done in a decade. He also doesn't seem all that impressed with quarterback Will Howard.
In the grand scheme of things, he does have a point.
The NFL is littered with Ohio State alums on both sides of the ball. Yet, the Buckeyes have not been able to win a national title since the 2014-15 campaign.
Heck, taking it a step further, Ohio State has lost three straight meetings to archrival Michigan, which is weighing heavily on the Buckeyes fan base going into this year.
Ohio State is opening the season ranked second in the AP top-25 poll behind Georgia, a school that won back-to-back national titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The problem for the Buckeyes has not been a lack of talent. It has been finishing the job. Last year, for example, Ohio State went 11-2, losing to Michigan during the regular season and then falling to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.
Herbstreit feels that it's more about the chemistry than anything else for the Buckeyes, which absolutely makes sense.
If Ohio State doesn't have a brilliant campaign this season, heads may roll in Columbus.
The Buckeyes will open things up against Akron on Saturday.