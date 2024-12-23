REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Finalizes SEC Transfer Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen two of their quarterbacks enter the transfer portal. Both Devin Brown and Air Noland decided to test their market and look for better situations for the 2025 season.
On Monday, Noland ended up making his decision on where to play the next chapter of his career.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Noland has decided to take his talents to the SEC and join the South Carolina Gamecocks.
When Noland originally committed to Ohio State, he was ranked as the No. 5 overall quarterback in the nation for the 2024 class. He was also ranked as the No. 59 overall player in the nation.
Many thought that he had the potential to develop and become a starter for the Buckeyes down the road. Unfortunately, that path never materialized for Noland.
Instead, Ohio State was able to land a transfer from Julian Sayin and they landed Tavin St. Clair in the 2025 recruiting class. Those two quarterbacks appear to be the front-runners to land the starting job for the Buckeyes next season.
Noland will be joining a South Carolina program that already has a young quarterback that they are very high on.
LaNorris Sellers, a freshman in 2024, was the starter this year. He completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,274 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also picked up 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Beating him out for playing time will not be easy for Noland. However, he clearly sees a path to playing time and is willing to bet on himself that he can make it work.
Hopefully, Noland can find success with the Gamecocks. As long as he isn't playing Ohio State, seeing him live up to the potential that he came to the Buckeyes with would be great.
All of that being said, Ohio State fans now know where Noland will be playing in 2025. It will be interesting to see where Brown decides to commit next.