REPORT: Ohio State Catches Massive Break Against Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to play their archrival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, and it seems that they have caught a massive break in the process.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson—who has been sidelined for over a month due to a toe injury he suffered on Oct. 19—is not expected to play against Ohio State, via Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in the country and is widely considered one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, so this is certainly huge news.
In the six games he has played this season, Johnson has logged 14 tackles and a couple of interceptions, with both of those picks going for touchdowns.
The 21-year-old arrived at Michigan in 2022 and was an absolute terror in each of his first two meetings with the Buckeyes, most recently securing a big interception against Ohio State last November.
The Buckeyes have lost three straight meetings with the Wolverines, which came on the heels of Ohio State taking eight consecutive wins over its Big Ten foes.
Of course, circumstances are quite different this season.
While the Buckeyes are 10-1 and are contending for a national championship, Michigan has barely been able to stay afloat, as it sits at 6-5 heading into the clash.
Ohio State simply cannot afford another loss to the Wolverines, both from a pride standpoint and in terms of trying to win a Big Ten championship.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can end their miserable streak in Columbus this weekend.