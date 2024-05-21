Ryan Day Beyond Excited to See Ohio State Defense in Action
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always one of the best offenses in the nation.
However, it is this season's defense that has Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day eager for the opening weekend. Day said the unique blend of veterans and newcomers was the first step towards building something special.
"The first thing is you gotta get the right people in the right seats and I think we've done that," Day said. "And it started off (with) Cody Simon coming back, and then Jack (Sawyer), and then Tyleik (Williams), and J.T. (Tuimoloau), and Denzel (Burke), and Lathan (Ransom), and then you add Caleb (Downs) in there."
Too many cooks in the kitchen can lead to some of them getting unhappy with their lack of use. However, Day said everyone will need to play a role given the potentially longer-than-usual schedule.
"We're going to have to play with depth, it's gonna be a long season," Day said. "But to me, it's all about the mindset."
Having a talented group on paper is one thing while getting them to gel with one another is a different challenge entirely. Day said developing chemistry with each other before the season begins is his new objective.
"The talent is there and individually that's where you try to get better during the spring," Day said. "How do you get better a player technically, fundamentally, and as we head into the summer now it's the summer. Now it's the group coming together as a defense and building that identity."