Buckeyes Now

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Battles With Mental Health

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson revealed that he has struggled with mental health battles off of the field.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield past Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Landry (90) during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield past Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Landry (90) during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is one half of one of the top backfield duos in the nation, and one of the best players in the Big Ten.

Last season, he took over as the main back, and alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., was the key to Ohio State's success on the offensive side of the ball. And though he was sidelined by injuries for multiple weeks, he still nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark.

However his battle with injuries was nothing compared to what he has faced in his past. In an interview with Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes star opened up about his issues with mental health after watching his mother struggle to raise him and his family.

Among those issues, were battles with sleep paralysis and depression, with Henderson even admitting that at one point that he had thoughts of taking his own life.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) gets a block from offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) gets a block from offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Fortunately, Henersonson's mother got him involved in football, which helped him channel his issues.

"It broke me at a young age. I wanted to help her,” Henderson told Eleven Warriors. “I’d just see her crying, there was nothing I could do being at that young age. I became so dark at the time. Sometimes, I’d be alone, and these evil thoughts would pop into my head about taking my own life... That’s why my mom put me in football. Football became a way that I could drive that anger."

Now heading into his final season with the Buckeyes, Henderson has found another way to deal with his mental health issues as well as come to grips with his frustrations due to injury - his faith.

“When I look back on my life, I see that God was there the whole time,” Henderson said in the interview. “He was there when I was feeling those suicidal thoughts. He was there when I was feeling depressed and hurt. He was there the whole time, just waiting patiently for me to see. I’m so thankful that, at just the right time when I lost all hope in my life, that he allowed me to see that he was right there.”

If you are struggling with mental health, please contact the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com