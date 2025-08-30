Ryan Day Gets Honest on Julian Sayin After Ohio State's Win Over Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns in a 14-7 slobberknocker in their season opener on Saturday, and while it wasn't pretty, Ryan Day was obviously still thrilled that Ohio State was able to topple the top-ranked team in the country, and he was particularly proud of quarterback Julian Sayin.
After the win, Day was interviewed on the field by Fox reporter Jenny Taft, and Day offered some strong thoughts on Sayin after the victory.
"I really liked his composure," Day said. "We probably could have opened it up later in the game, but his first start, we didn't want to do that to him. But I think he could have handled it. This is a great start for him, to win a game in his first start, to beat the No. 1 team in the country. Big time play over here. I thought he took care of the football. What a start for him."
Sayin wasn't flashy in the affair, going 13-for-20 with 126 yards and a touchdown. His afternoon was highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate, who logged a couple of catches for 49 yards in the win.
Can Julian Sayin prove his doubters wrong?
There was some uncertainty about Sayin heading into the season thanks to a rather uneven showing in spring practice and fall camp, and there was even some speculation that Lincoln Kienholz could potentially beat him out for the starting job.
However, Sayin was a five-star prospect for a reason. He was highly touted for his dual-threat capabilities when he initially committed to Alabama. The Buckeyes were able to steal him away from the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal, a major win for the program.
Still just 19 years old, Sayin even generated Heisman Trophy buzz during the offseason, and former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard proclaimed that Sayin was up next.
While Sayin still clearly has a lot to work on, beating the top team in the country was certainly a greaty way for him to introduce himself to the college football world.