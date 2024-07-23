Ryan Day Had Interesting Homework Assignment For Ohio State Players
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is pulling out all the stops to ensure that his team is prepared for the 2024 season.
That apparently includes instructing his players to play video games.
No. Seriously.
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer has revealed that Day told the Buckeyes to play College Football 25 in order to learn their opponents, via Emily Proud of 247 Sports.
The EA Sports product was released last week and is currently one of the popular games across the nation...and for varying reasons, evidently.
Considering that Ohio State won't get a chance to really study its opponents until facing off with them during the regular season, it's actually not a bad idea.
The NCAA is not like the NFL. With hundreds of teams, it's hard to keep track of who plays for who, especially with transfers, new freshmen, guys graduating, guys leaving for the NFL Draft, etc.
So, perhaps the best method of keeping tabs on the rest of the teams across the country actually is by playing College Football 25.
Sawyer is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he registered 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
The 22-year-old absolutely could have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but he opted to return to Columbus for another shot at a national championship.
Given that the Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country, Sawyer may very well fulfill his goal this season.
Ohio State will kick things off when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.